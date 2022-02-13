QUINCY — Cold weather didn't appear to have put too much of a damper on the turnout for the District's first Shop Local Saturday event of the year.
"We're always excited to get involved," Chris Taylor of For Home and Her said. "It's such a great event downtown. People love it. They get a sense of community, and after being couped up all winter, it's a nice way to get out and about."
Taylor said his store had stayed busy most of the morning, something he gives credit for in part to the planning of the District.
"We have the stores open, the Axe Company is open, and there's a rally in the park today," Taylor said. "When events like this happen, all in the same neighborhood, it brings to fruit the idea of making the District a place where you can live, work, and play."
Casey McGartland, owner of Shaker Hill, said getting the word out is a help to her business, and something the District does well.
"It's a huge help to have these kind of events," she said. "When you get more businesses together and you get the District to help promote, then it just helps everyone, helps us get our names out there."
McGartland said after nearly six years in business, she still has people tell her that they didn't know so many different stores were open downtown.
"The District is thriving and alive," she said. "There's a lot of unique shops down here, and food, and things to do. We want to make sure people know why they should come see us."
Taylor said that while competition is just the nature of doing business, the downtown community succeeds by working together equally well.
"An organization like the District shows businesses like us that the city cares," he said. "They're honestly and truly a neutral third party. You have businesses that like to compete, which is good. Competition is good. But as a whole group, you have the District come in, like the big sister in a bickering family to say 'OK, now here's what we're going to do.' It helps bring people together in a way that can be unifying."
While applauding events like Shop Local Saturday, Taylor said that's just one step.
"It's important to come down and visit your local businesses regularly, just like you would the big chain stores," he said. "Just like them, we get in new things all the time, and the only way to find those things is to come see for yourself."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.