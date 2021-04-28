QUINCY — Two new businesses have opened their doors in downtown Quincy.
The owners of both Dooley’s Fly Fishing and Loyd’s Gifts & Collectibles are long-time area residents who felt the time was right to open their own shops in Quincy’s District.
“We’ve been an online store since 2018,” Nick Dooley, owner of Dooley’s Fly Fishing, said. “Business has been growing, both online and with a lot of local customers, so we decided it was time to open a brick-and-mortar store.”
Doug Tenhouse said that he’s thought about opening a storefront in the District for a while now.
“I’m just excited to be part of the District,” Tenhouse said. “When I was growing up, that’s where you went to shop. Then with things like the mall, that sort of went away. I’m happy that things are shifting back to supporting small businesses.”
Dooley didn’t specifically target the District, but he said everyone has been welcoming to his business.
“We just wanted a place in Quincy, in general,” he said. “When this place came open, we talked to realtor, and it was just a perfect fit. A lot of people that like fly fishing like historic things, too, so being in an historic building like this, we’re glad to help bring it back to life.”
Dooley’s Fly Fishing is located at 433 Hampshire, in the lower level of the Washington Theater building. Loyd’s Gifts & Collectibles is at 504 Hampshire, in the space that was previously home to Potter & Vaughn.
“I retired at the end of 2020, and I had always wanted a storefront downtown,” Tenhouse said. “After a few months of being retired and deciding I wanted something to do, I saw this storefront was available, and started getting excited about it.”
Tenhouse said Lisa Crocker, owner of Potter & Vaughn, has been a big help to him, giving him advice on what items customers enjoyed. He said that a lot of the familiar items that were big sellers for the previous store will still be available to Loyd’s customers.
“I also think there’s a shortage of Quincy stuff for tourists,” he added, “especially down here. So I’m trying to incorporate some of those items for people that want Quincy items.”
Dooley said his first day of business in the store has been a success already, with a similar story being told just up the block.
“We’ve had four customers that were greater than an hour away,” Dooley said. “These were customers from the online store coming to show support. And then we’ve had a few local people come in, look around, buy some stuff.”
“We’ve had a good amount of foot traffic for not advertising that we’re open,” Tenhouse said. “We had a few drop-ins this morning from people that saw it on social media and wanted to see what was going on.”
Both store owners also expressed similar issues with getting things up and running, mostly dealing with getting stuff to put on the shelves.
“We’ve have a hard time getting stuff in,” Dooley said. “What used to be 2-3 days now is more like 2-3 weeks. But it is getting a little better.”
“Things like getting inventory shipped, it took me a little longer than I thought on some of those things,” Tenhouse said.
Dooley plans to offer more than just a retail experience in his store. He said he’s had customer express that they felt intimidated in fly fishing stores in bigger cities.
“We’re laid back. We’re family here. People can come in and hang out,” he said. “In the future, we’re planning to have fly tying and fly casting classes. Next week or the week after, I hope to have some of that together to announce.”
Tenhouse said he’s hoping the style of his store’s name will help him stand out to customers.
“The business is named after my father, and he spelled his name with only one L,” Tenhouse said. “I thought that would be unique, when people ask ‘Where’d you get that?’ and they say ‘Oh, I got it at Loyd’s.’”
Dooley’s Fly Fishing officially opened their doors on Tuesday. Loyd’s Gifts & Collectibles has been running a few soft opening days, but intends to have an official grand opening on Saturday.