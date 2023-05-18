QUINCY — Gage Smith made it official Wednesday, committing to a job with United Alloy Inc.
So did Ethan Dixon with work at the same Quincy business.
“This is a big deal in my life. This is my first real job,” said Smith, who lives in New Canton. “This is going to be a good adventure for me. I’m excited to learn new things, excited to be in a good business.”
A Career Launch Signing Day in the Quincy Community Theater saw students from John Wood Community College, Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences and Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center commit to area employers.
“We want to celebrate those individuals going into employment such as manufacturing, nursing, logistics, truck driving — those areas where you can have a certificate and go straight to full-time work and work that will be self-sustaining or family-sustaining,” said Angela Caldwell, director of workforce development with the Great River Economic Development Foundation.
“We want to let those individuals know what they’re doing is important, let them know they’re needed right here in the Adams County area.”
Both Smith and Dixon earned industrial welding certificates from JWCC and welcomed the ceremonial start to their new career.
“It’s a great opportunity,” said Dixon, who lives in Barry. “I’m grateful to be here, to get this offer.”
Students accompanied by their employers — including Blessing Health System, Dot Foods, Quincy Medical Group, Sharkey Transportation, Peters Heating and Air, Doyle Equipment Manufacturing, Hy-Vee and Wis-Pak Inc. — signed an empowering work ready pledge. Each student also received a certificate.
Employers appreciate the skills the new hires will bring to the workplace.
“We’re so excited to welcome these new graduates to the Blessing family. They have a wonderful foundation from their time at John Wood,” said Blessing’s Brittany Weise. “We’re excited to see what they can do in the surgery center.”
The fourth annual event, sponsored by the Adams County Works Career Guidance Team, mirrors the common high school student athlete committing to play for a college or university.
“We do college signing days for sports, and it’s really important to recognize students that are gaining skills that they can take directly into the workforce,” QAVTC Program Coordinator Gena Finley said. “People are taking skills they learned in either high school, technical school or John Wood to an employer, especially in areas where there is a lot of need in our community.”
Career Guidance Team partners are GREDF, JWCC, Quincy University, United Way of Adams County, West Central Region Education for Employment and Workforce Innovation Board of Western Illinois.
GREDF President Kyle Moore said the Career Launch Signing Day celebrates both students and area employers.
“We’re so thankful that these students who have the skills and ability to go anywhere in the world have chosen to stay right here in the Tri-States,” Moore said. “We thank you for choosing to stay here, and we’re also appreciative of our employers who have hired our students on. It’s a day of celebration and a day of responsibility.”
