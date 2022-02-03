QUINCY — An area drainage company and a high school teacher will be recognized in March as the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates agriculture.
Chamber Executive Director Bruce Guthrie announced Thursday morning winners of the organization’s two ag awards – ADI-Ag Drainage Inc./Timewell Tile as the Agribusiness of the Year and Southeastern Ag Teacher Bryan Schullilan as the Larry Fischer Ag Educator of the Year.
The chamber’s Agribusiness Committee presents the awards to honor leading businesses and educators while building awareness of agriculture and its impact in the Quincy area.
“I’m thrilled the chamber’s able to celebrate the ag community every year with these awards,” Guthrie said. “Not only do we celebrate the agribusiness, but we’re celebrating the people that spend a lot of time on educating our community and young people on the importance of ag and what that means to the community.”
Both winners, along with The Quincy Herald-Whig Farm Family of the Year, will be honored at the annual Ag Banquet, presented by First Bankers Trust, on Tuesday, March 8 at Town and Country Inn and Suites.
“It’s a time where we can come together, the ag community and the business community, to celebrate all the great things that agriculture does and the importance of agriculture,” Guthrie said.
A social hour with a cash bar will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and a program.
Featured speaker will be Pam Fretwell, owner of Fretwell Communications and former WTAD farm director.
Tickets are $25 per person, and tables are arranged for eight people.
Reservations and more information are available by calling the chamber at 217-222-7980 and online at quincychamber.org.
