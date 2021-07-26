Chamber names Phil Conover interim president/CEO

QUINCY — The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce has named Phil Conover as interim president/CEO, effective Aug. 2, while it begins a search to identify a new executive.
Conover takes over the role now held by Latonya Brock, who resigns effective Friday after more than five years with the chamber and nearly four as its leader.
“With Phil in this interim role, the search committee will have the ability to conduct a thorough search to ensure we find the right person to lead our organization in this community,” QACC Board Chair Chaka Batley said in a news release. “Phil will provide us the luxury of time in making our selection, and his relationships within our community will be an added benefit for our members.”
The board, Batley said, believes Conover is the right person to lead the organization through a period of transition.
“Phil has over 50 years experience in diverse leadership roles and volunteering for various organizations within our community, which highlights his character and his continued commitment to see our community flourish,” Batley said.
Over the years Conover has worked with the Adams County Together Task Force, Blessing Hospital, Community Foundation of the Quincy Area, Friends of Unit 4 School District, Great River Economic Development Foundation, John Wood Community College, Quincy Area chamber of commerce, Quincy Notre Dame Foundation, Quincy University and United Way.
Plans call for working with Conover to discover the “relevant needs” of chamber members and the community following the pandemic.
“As interim president/CEO we are confident that he will maximize this opportunity by championing member participation in shaping the direction of our organization as we move forward,” Batley said.