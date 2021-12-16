QUINCY — Mike Tenhouse understands the importance of honoring those involved in agriculture for their pivotal role in providing food, fuel and fiber.
“Agriculture is the largest industry in our area, in our state, really in our nation and the world if you take into account everything it touches and involves,” said Tenhouse, who chairs the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee. “So honoring those who play a large or small part in that is very important.”
The chamber and the committee want to recognize the industry’s importance with the 23rd annual Agribusiness of the Year Award and the eighth annual Larry Fischer Ag Educator of the Year Award.
Nominations for the awards will be accepted through 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, and the winners will be recognized at the ag banquet slated for March 8.
The awards recognize leading businesses and educators while building awareness of agriculture and its impact in the Quincy area.
“If you use our banquet as an example, the number of lending institutions, banks and others who attend on behalf and support of ag and agribusiness tells you quickly how important they think it is to the economic fabric of this area,” Tenhouse said.
Educators open the doors to potential careers that reach well beyond the farm.
“Less than 25% of all students in ag programs come from true family farms. They’re going into ag, into all kinds of agribusiness areas, most of which are not mainstream production ag,” Tenhouse said. “As we have this declining number of students coming from family farms, it’s critical we start to educate youth as to where food and fiber comes from at the grassroots level.”
The agribusiness contest is open to businesses of any size within a 50-mile radius of Quincy with strong ties to the agricultural community, a record of community involvement, a record of good customer service and modern business practices. The contest is not limited to chamber members.
Past winners were Landmark Irrigation of Taylor, Mo., Quincy Farm Products, Doyle Equipment Manufacturing Co. of Palmyra, Mo., Sullivan Auctioneers of Hamilton, U.S. Wellness Meats in Canton, Mo., Quincy Tractor, Professional Swine Management in Carthage, F&T Livestock Market in Palmyra, Mo., Baucom Truck Service in Camp Point, Mast Productions in Payson, Western Illinois Veterinary Clinic in Quincy, B&B Livestock Supply near Camp Point, Bunte Truck Service in Payson, Dearwester Grain Service in Golden, Selby Implement in Quincy, Geo. Keller and Sons in Quincy, Lee Fertilizer in Camp Point, Quincy Farm and Home Supply, Farmers Livestock Sale Inc. in Coatsburg, Ursa Farmers Cooperative, Apple Basket Farms in Barry and Lewis Hybrids in Ursa.
The Ag Educator Award recognizes an educator within a 50-mile radius of Quincy who has strong ties to the ag community. Past or present teachers at the high school and college level, ag literacy educators and professionals who work with producers can be nominated.
Nominations should highlight what the educator does in the classroom and beyond — and the effect the message has on students.
Previous winners were Don McKinley of the 1930s Agriculture Museum; Amy Lucie, ag teacher at Unity High School; Barry Eidson, retired ag teacher in Payson; Dawn Weinberg, ag literacy coordinator in Hancock County; Mike Roegge, retired University of Illinois Extension educator; Steve Buyck, ag teacher at Liberty; and Fischer, a veteran educator who was the first director of agricultural programs at John Wood Community College.
“Having it to where we can make a regional splash and honor those who are seen to be doing an exceptional job is important,” Tenhouse said. “The next best thing to do is to nominate them. There are a lot of success stories out there, and we won’t get nominations from all of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.