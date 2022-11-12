Receiving an unsolicited credit card application addressed to your child might seem odd on its face, but it may be a red flag that your child’s identity has been stolen. Better Business Bureau cautions parents to know the signs and be vigilant about protecting their children’s personal information.

This phenomenon is more common than many people think. While identity theft is a costly and devastating crime for adults — an April 2022 study by Javelin found that 42 million Americans were the victims of identity theft last year, with $52 billion in losses — Javelin also found that more than 1 million children fall victim to identity theft every year. The fake credit established with children’s Social Security numbers can rack up significant debt that can haunt a child’s credit report well into adulthood.

Don O’Brien is the regional director for the Quincy Better Business Bureau. Contact him at dobrien@quincybbb.org or 217-209-3972.

