QUINCY — Motorists across West-Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri can expect the lowest holiday gas prices in five years.
Not long after that, however, the region may begin to see a gradual move upward.
That projected rise is at least partially tied to the expected success of the COVID-19 vaccine, which in theory is expected to help alleviate the fears of travel and provide a higher demand for gasoline. And that, at some point, will translate into a rise in price at the pump.
“In the weeks ahead ... if things look much improved, I would expect for a longer upward move in gas prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.com. “For now, however, the holidays will be marked by the lowest seasonal prices in years.”
Gas prices in the Quincy area have been holding relatively steady at around $2.09 per gallon. In Northeast Missouri, prices currently range from $1.69 in Perry to $1.89 in New London.
The last time gas prices were this low around the Christmas season was 2015. A year ago, most gas prices in Quincy were in the $2.57 range, while in Northeast Missouri they were an average of 15 cents to 25 cents a gallon cheaper.
Gas prices traditionally begin to rise in March and April and peak in May before leveling down late in the summer. There are always wild cards to consider, such as refinery issues, potential weather-related disasters in the Gulf Coast, conflicts involving some or all of the major Middle Eastern petroleum-producing countries and proposed motor-fuel taxes.
Holly Cain, the executive director of the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, feels the region’s economy will receive a much-needed boost at some point in the first half of 2021. That enhancement, she feels, will be a result of of the resumption of travel, probably in or around the second quarter as the vaccine begins to take a foothold.
“Tourism should certainly be helped,” Cain said. “Events should again start bringing much-needed dollars into our economy.”
Cain said many of those in her profession are targeting spring as a breakthrough period. The travel industry, which includes hotels, restaurants and other attractions, are in need of a major economical uplift.
“Everyone is tired of the cancellations,” Cain said.