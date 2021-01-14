QUINCY — The Christopher & Banks women's clothing store in the Quincy Mall will be closing.
Christopher & Banks Corp. announced a filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday, including the authorization for closing sales to begin at more than 400 national stores.
The retail chain has already begun closing stores, including the one in the Quincy Mall. Along with clothing, the stores will sell store fixtures.
Discounts and sales are applicable to store locations and will not apply to online sales.