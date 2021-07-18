The annual cicadas have begun to sing their song, and along with them comes the emergence of their natural predator — the cicada killer wasp.
Despite their large size, these pollinating giants are not as threatening as they first appear.
Cicada killers are a native wasp species, and, as their name implies, hunt cicadas.
“Despite their menacing name, cicada killers are usually not harmful to humans despite the male’s aggressive behavior,” University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator Kelly Allsup said.
Cicada killers are black with yellow markings on the thorax and abdomen and can grow up to 1.5 inches. They have large rust-colored eyes and orangish-red wings and legs.
Cicada killer wasps can sting humans if threatened, but it takes work to provoke or aggravate them. Female cicada killers can sting, but only when handled or disturbed. Males cannot sting, but may forcefully investigate an intruder in its territory to see if it is another male
For gardeners concerned about safety of children or pets, U of I Extension suggests planting ground covers and grass to prevent bare spots, adding mulch and using irrigation to deter wasps from nesting.
Rental rate survey
Landowners lease roughly 35% of Missouri crop, pasture and woodland acreage to renters every year.
Rented acreage has increased in recent years as more land has transitioned to the next generation, interest rates have incentivized land investments and interest in carbon markets and working land conservation has grown.
To provide information Missourians can use when negotiating land rental rates, University of Missouri researchers invite landowners, farmers, ranchers and hunters to participate in the 2021 Missouri rental rate survey.
“Every producer wants to know three things: what the weather is going to do, the future price of grain or livestock and what is the going rate for land,” said Ben Brown, Mu Extension economist. “This assessment helps with the latter.”
The survey collects rental agreement information for cropland, pasture, woodland hunting, building and facility rental, hay ground, livestock stocking rates and future expectations. The results will be published in the Missouri Agricultural Rental Rate Summary, available at extension.missouri.edu and from county Extension centers.
The anonymous survey takes five to 10 minutes to complete online at bit.ly/MissouriRentalRates21. Paper copies also are available at MU Extension centers.
CRP, grasslands signup
The deadline is Friday for agricultural producers and landowners to apply for the Conservation Reserve Program General signup 56 and Aug. 20 for the CRP Grasslands program.
Both signups are competitive and will provide annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation purposes — and both provide greater incentives for producers.
Through CRP, producers and landowners establish long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees, to control soil erosion, improve water quality and enhance wildlife habitat on cropland. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency added a new Climate-Smart Practice Incentive for practices that sequester carbon and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and a one-time “inflationary” adjustment for payment rates as well as more flexibility on adjusting soil rental rates.
FSA updated the grasslands signup to establish a minimum rental rate of $15 per acre as well as new national grassland priority zones.
More information is available by contacting local USDA Service Centers.