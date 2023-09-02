Celebrating workers for Labor Day

The annual Labor Day Picnic hosted by Machinists Lodge 822 was held Saturday at the Machinists Hall in Quincy. Current and retired union members and their family came together for food, drink, and games to mark the end of the summer and to celebrate the work done by union members throughout the year.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The annual Labor Day Picnic for union members and their families was in full swing shortly after the doors opened at 11 a.m. Saturday.

"We've been doing this over 50 years now," Jeannie Thomas said. "This is our summer wrap-up and a way to say thank you to our members for their work all year."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.