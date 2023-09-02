QUINCY — The annual Labor Day Picnic for union members and their families was in full swing shortly after the doors opened at 11 a.m. Saturday.
"We've been doing this over 50 years now," Jeannie Thomas said. "This is our summer wrap-up and a way to say thank you to our members for their work all year."
Thomas has worked as the office secretary for the Machinists Lodge 822 , host of Saturday's event, for over a quarter century. Thomas said she's technically retired, but is currently helping to train her fourth replacement.
The annual picnic was held at the Machinists Hall and Grounds on North Fifth Street in Quincy from 11 a.m to 5 p.m., with lunch served from noon to 2 p.m.
"We like to have the get-together before the fall and winter holidays really kick in, and it just gives a chance for everyone to come together," she said.
Thomas estimated there would be 150-200 people attending the picnic, which is open to any area union members or retirees and their immediate family. Running until 5 p.m. Saturday, the day features food, drinks, games for kids and adults, bingo and door prizes.
This year, local band Hearsay joined the party, playing from 2-5 p.m.
"This is an all day event, and we just want people to have fun," Thomas said. "Everyone seems to enjoy themselves for this one last hurrah for the summer."
Thomas said the unions that serve the area touch more lives than most in the community would realize as they continue to work for better conditions for all employees.
"We continue to work for good wages, good benefits, and good working conditions," she said. "That's always our main goal."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.