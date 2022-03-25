MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Small business owners or prospective owners have until April 1 to apply for up to $20,000 in cash prizes to drive economic development in Brown County.
Action Brown County, a nonprofit group focused on enhancing Brown County through community inspiration and promoting economic growth, have partnered with the Tracy Family Foundation to host the business start-up competition. Applicants will participate in a series of business-centered workshops to assist in the development of their business idea and aid in preparing for a pitch meeting that that will be held on May 11.
Applicants are not limited to Brown County residents, but proposals must be made for the establishment of a physical business within Brown County if selected as a winner. A successful candidate is expected to propose a sustainable business intended to generate employment, foot traffic, and retail sales in the county. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.
Following the application and workshop programs, a pitch competition will be hosted at the Brown County High School auditoriums on May 11. Competitors will make a ten minute pitch to a panel of judges and the public. Competitors will be judged on a pre-pitch interview, written business plan, and the pitch itself.
Action Brown County is facilitating the competition in the hopes to attract aspiring business owners that have explored various ideas but never developed those ideas into viable Brown County businesses. The competition is being funded through a grant from the Tracy Family Foundation.
For more information or to apply for the competition, please visit actionbrowncounty.org.
