QUINCY — Bartender Chris Austin said that adversity is never something to shy away from, and he believes the saying that when one door closes, another opens.
"I feel like we've built something special," Austin said of the Taproom Café in Quincy.
It was announced Monday that the bar would be closing. In a statement, the parent-company, Pickleman's Gourmet Café, who also own Pickleman's Pantry since May 2021, said that the closing of the Taproom is not for good.
"We are currently reorganizing and cleaning the space. We’ll continue to keep our community updated on a reopening date that will feature an exciting refresh," the company said.
Pickleman's also noted in their statement that they are working to open a restaurant in Quincy sometime in 2022. According to the statement, renovation work on the Pickleman's Pantry Pantry portion of the business, formerly Grown N' Gathered, will be the focus after the restaurant is open.
"Business is business," Austin said. "I'm not upset by that side of it. We were able to stay open during the pandemic, making to-go drinks, but we always seemed to be about one step behind."
The Taproom Café has started to gain notice outside of the Quincy area when a visitor, who had heard about the bar on social media, traveled from Washington, D.C. just to pay a visit. She shared that experience in a video of her own.
"She talked about seeing a man in a dress," Austin said. "She talked about seeing Black and white, and seeing customers from all walks of life. We always set the goal of just being a bar for everyone."
Austin said the name of the bar was originally meant to be a nod to being a tapas bar with some drinks being offered. But when the food service options changed under previous owners, he said they made the shift to focus on the drink menu.
"We became just a bar," he said, "but also not just a bar. We've been more than that for people. We know that, when people turn 21, they want to come have their first drink with us. When people want to celebrate, they come in to us. People may come in alone or in small groups and they're strangers to everyone else, but they're not just our customers at the end of the night. They're our friends."
Austin said he hasn't given up on being behind the bar at the Taproom again. As social media comments will show, that community of friends he's built through the years at the bar are ready to support him in whatever door opens next for Austin.
