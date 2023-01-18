QUINCY — Blessing Health System will host a job skills workshop and hiring event at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center on Friday.
The event, taking place from 9 to 11:30 a.m., will offer job seekers a chance to build their personal financial knowledge as well as interview for positions with Blessing, all at no cost.
Blessing Health System, along with the West Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging and the Illinois Department of Employment are sponsoring the event. No advance registration is needed, as on-site registration will open at 9 a.m. Adam Tallcott of Edward Jones financial advisors will lead two skill-building sessions:
• 9:15 a.m. - Simplify Your Spending and Savings Strategies
• 9:45 a.m. - Put Your Retirement Plan to Work
At 10:15 a.m., interviews with Blessing Health hiring leaders will be open for positions in the certified nurse assistant training program, the Early Learning Center, Denman Linen, environmental Service, and food and nutrition departments.
