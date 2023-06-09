2023 Blues in the District

Blues in the District kicked off the 26th season of the free concert series Friday night in Washington Park with a performance by the Mary Jo Curry Band of Springfield.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Though the calendar shows two more weeks of spring remaining, summer unofficially arrived Friday when Blues in the District kicked off its 26th season in Washington Park.

"This is one of my favorite things that we get to do," said Emily Lombardi, executive director of the District. "There's no better feeling than hanging out with family and friends downtown listening to great music."

