QUINCY — Though the calendar shows two more weeks of spring remaining, summer unofficially arrived Friday when Blues in the District kicked off its 26th season in Washington Park.
"This is one of my favorite things that we get to do," said Emily Lombardi, executive director of the District. "There's no better feeling than hanging out with family and friends downtown listening to great music."
Friday night's first show of the season featured the Mary Jo Curry Band from Springfield, Ill.
"We have a six-piece band playing tonight, and we were super lucky to get them here to start the season," Lombardi said.
When the season's lineup was announced, Blues Highway was the act slated to fill the band gazebo for the first show of the year.
"Things happen with bands," Lombardi said. "I think they just decided they just didn't want to do any further gigs. But they gave us plenty of advance notice, and Mary Jo and her band were eager to step in."
The sound filled the downtown area as the band kicked into high gear following a stunning rendition of the national anthem from Curry. Washington Park was already filling up before the first note was ever played.
"I planned a long weekend off work to come up just because I knew this was starting tonight," Marcus Williams said. Williams grew up in Quincy but now lives and works in Wentzville, Mo. "I can't get back every other week, but I try really hard to not miss the first one."
One familiar sight was missing from the park Friday night. Staple vendor Butcher Block elected to step away from setting up their trailer for this year's Blues series.
"We work really close with Butcher Block, and they've done an amazing job for the past 15 years, helping us grow this as well as keeping up with their own customers," Lombardi said. "We have a thriving food truck culture growing here in Quincy now, so we're going to get some different options here and get more people fed here at the Blues."
Other summer favorites are returning this year, as well. Saturdays already host the farmers' market in Washington Park, and Lombardi said there's a push to get more interest in that, from both vendors and shoppers.
"We've been getting a lot of new interest, a lot of new vendors," she said. "We really try to encourage local produce sellers, local crafts, and give them an atmosphere to show what small businesses are producing."
Later this month, the Midsummer Arts Faire will return, along with the District's annual street concert. Both events will move east a block, taking place between Maine and Hampshire streets as part of the growing Sixth Street Promenade project.
"We're moving it up to Sixth Street this year, because with all of the development we hope to see soon in that area, we want people to get used to coming down, letting them see all the shops, and being able to walk around and seeing some great musical acts," Lombardi said.
Along with the new location, another change for the street concert is that there will be no charge for admission, thanks to funding from the lead sponsor.
"The street concert will be free of charge this year, thanks to the sponsorship of Knapheide," Lombardi said. "They're celebrating 175 years, so as part of that celebration, they decided to cover the cost to put on a free concert."
Friday's party doesn't end when the band leaves the stage in the park at 9:30 p.m. State Street Theater returns for the second year of the After Blues Concert Series, running until 11 p.m.
Blues in the District is a free concert series that runs all summer. Performances are on the second and fourth Fridays of June, July, and August. The next concert will feature the Stephen Hull Experience from Racine, Wis., on June 23. For more information and a full line-up of shows, visit thedistrictquincy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.