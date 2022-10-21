Trick or Treat in the District

A "Boo-vie in the Plaza" event will take place Saturday night, ahead of the return of "Trick or Treat in the District" on Oct. 29 (seen here in 2021). Quincy Axe Company is co-hosing the movie event, while businesses throughout the downtown area will give out treats and goodies for all the superheroes and dinosaurs and princesses and monsters roaming the streets the Saturday before Halloween.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Spooky season is in full effect in the District, and the public is invited to join in the fun with two free events coming up ahead of Halloween.

Saturday night, the District will partner with Quincy Axe Company for "Boo-vie Night in the Plaza." From 7-10 p.m., guests will come together in the First Mid Bank & Trust Plaza, between Sixth and Seventh streets on Maine, for free popcorn and a movie. The 1998 classic "Hocus Pocus" will screen at 7:30 p.m. Other treats will be available to purchase from Sugarbug Cotton Candy and Forever Sweet Freeze Dried Treats, while Pepsi products and adult beverages will be available from Quincy Axe Company.

