QUINCY — Spooky season is in full effect in the District, and the public is invited to join in the fun with two free events coming up ahead of Halloween.
Saturday night, the District will partner with Quincy Axe Company for "Boo-vie Night in the Plaza." From 7-10 p.m., guests will come together in the First Mid Bank & Trust Plaza, between Sixth and Seventh streets on Maine, for free popcorn and a movie. The 1998 classic "Hocus Pocus" will screen at 7:30 p.m. Other treats will be available to purchase from Sugarbug Cotton Candy and Forever Sweet Freeze Dried Treats, while Pepsi products and adult beverages will be available from Quincy Axe Company.
Along with the movie and treats, Quincy Axe Company will also offer axe-throwing specials all day Saturday and during the movie. Please note, the movie will start promptly at 7:30 p.m., and no outside beverages will be allowed.
On Oct. 29, Trick or Treat in the District returns throughout the downtown business area, sponsored by Quincy Medical Group. Maps of participating businesses will be available at the First Mid Bank & Trust Plaza, leading ghosts and goblins of all ages on a trick-or-treat quest. "Teal Pumpkin" stops will be marked for businesses offering non-food items, while the Quincy Farmer's Market will be a stop from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mini pumpkins will be available for trick-or-treaters courtesy of Quincy Medical Group and Terrapin Farms.
In addition to the collecting of goodies, the Quincy Children's Museum trailer will be set up with a spook trail, while the Quincy Public Library will have a haunted surprise. The Quincy Art Center will also be set up in the Plaza with a Halloween art project.
