QUINCY — The board of directors for the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Thursday that president and chief executive Latonya Brock has submitted her resignation from the position, effective as of July 30.
A native of Indianapolis, Ind., Brock started with the QACC in February 2016 as membership manager, leading the “Purpose & Potential Leadership Conversations” courses, developing a diversity and inclusion committee, and increasing membership rolls and retention. She was named executive director in September 2017 following the tenure of Amy Looten.
Following Mike Troup’s election to mayor earlier this year, Brock was appointed to fill the seat he vacated on the Quincy School Board at a special board meeting on June 3.
Brock stated that, after working for four years on diversity, equity, and inclusivity initiatives with the chamber, she sees that space growing wider and deeper going forward. She is joining Ohio-based Inclusity as a management consultant. She also intends to launch a locally-based consulting company focused on personal and professional mentoring as well as inclusion and diversity training. Brock stated her goal is to continue having an impact on the community.
In a letter announcing the resignation, board of directors chair Chaka Batley said the QACC is appreciative of Brock’s contributions over the past five years and that the board wishes her well in future endeavors.
The board of directors will appoint an interim leader for the organization and will immediately begin a search for a new president and chief executive. In her statement, Batley said the QACC is well-positioned to continue serving members and meeting the needs of the community through changing times.