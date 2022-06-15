QUINCY — A new shop is celebrating its opening weekend in Quincy, with deals available every day through Sunday.
Buff City Soap, a franchise specializing in handmade, plant-based soap and body products, is now open at 6236 Broadway in the Prairie Trail Shopping Center. For this initial weekend, the store will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Brittany Peterman, director of operations for Buff City Soap, said customers enjoy the transparency of the soap-making process.
"All of our products are handmade with plant based ingredients and free of harsh chemicals so you can feel good about what you're putting on your skin," Peterman said.
With more than 150 stores in 20 states, Buff City Soap offers more than 30 signature scents across dozens of products, including soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap, and laundry soap. The products are created by local artisans at in-store Makeries so that customers can see the process from start to finish.
"We are excited to open our brand-new Soap Makery to the Quincy community," Peterman said. "Buff City Soap provides guests with an opportunity to see how our delightfully scented soap products are made daily right before their eyes."
During the opening weekend, Buff City Soap is offering deals that include 20% off an entire purchase, buy one get one half off on laundry soap, and free soap for a year to the first 50 customers each day from Thursday through Sunday.
For more information, please visit buffcitysoap.com.
