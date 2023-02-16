Brian Canfield and Maureen Kahn

Canfield (left) and Kahn (right)

 submitted photos

QUINCY — Blessing Health System has announced that current Blessing Hospital President Brian Canfield will take over as president and CEO when Maureen Kahn steps down on Oct. 6.

Canfield came to Blessing in Dec. 2021 as chief operating officer, assuming the duties of hospital president in August 2022. Prior to joining Blessing, Canfield was COO of First Health of the Carolinas and Moore Regional Hospital in North Carolina. In that position, he was responsible for three acute-care hospitals totaling more than 500 beds and 4,500 employees.

