QUINCY — Blessing Health System has announced that current Blessing Hospital President Brian Canfield will take over as president and CEO when Maureen Kahn steps down on Oct. 6.
Canfield came to Blessing in Dec. 2021 as chief operating officer, assuming the duties of hospital president in August 2022. Prior to joining Blessing, Canfield was COO of First Health of the Carolinas and Moore Regional Hospital in North Carolina. In that position, he was responsible for three acute-care hospitals totaling more than 500 beds and 4,500 employees.
Before moving over to civilian life, Canfield served for 28 years in the U.S. Army and the Department of Defense. His last assignment was as commanding officer/CEO of Womack Army Medical Center at Fort Bragg. Canfield also served in Afghanistan, where he was responsible for the planning, coordination and synchronization of 12 hospitals, 32 clinics, 14 forward-deployed surgical teams and all ground and air-evac rescues in Afghanistan for over 500,000 U.S. military and partner-nation forces.
"The region is fortunate to have Brian Canfield at the helm of Blessing Health," Kahn said. "He is a leader with international experience with a focus on community needs."
At the time of her retirement later this year, Kahn will have served Blessing for 22 years, starting in 2001 as the hospital's senior vice president and chief nursing officer. She was named president and CEO of Blessing Hospital in 2005 and assumed the leadership position for Blessing Health System in 2014.
"I have worked with Maureen closely since I arrived at Blessing and learned much from her about this organization and the communities it serves," Canfield said. "I am prepared and honored to lead this organization into the future, working side-by-side with our exceptional team."
Tim Koontz, chairman of the Blessing board of trustees, said the promotion of the hospital president to the position of president and CEO of Blessing Health is one element of Blessing's leadership success plan.
"We could not ask for a better leader to follow Maureen Kahn than Brian Canfield," Koontz said.
Kahn’s tenure has been highlighted by expansion of services and technology designed to allow people to get the healthcare they need without having to travel out of the area. Accomplishments include expansion of heart services, including the addition of cardiac electrophysiology; the addition of orthopedics; acquisition of robotics to assist surgeons with the latest procedures, and the opening of Moorman Pavilion and the Blessing Surgery Center.
