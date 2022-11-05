QUINCY — Challenge Unlimited, Inc. hosted its first ever Friendsgiving event Friday afternoon at the Quincy Skills Training Center at 17th and Locust streets.
Though impending rain led the organizers to end the event early, CU Quincy's Director of Intake and Recruitment Lacey Moore said the event was a success.
"I think it went really well for the first event," Moore said on Friday. "Our vendors were fabulous. We had a little bit of everyone represented here, like Toys for Tots, American Legion, John Wood, Thomas Insurance, Salvation Army."
Moore, who also services as the company's director of employment services, said one of the highlights of the afternoon was the visit from Look Hair and Skin Wellness.
"They did free haircuts for those who needed them, and I think that was the biggest hit of the evening," Moore said. "They brought smiles to so many faces."
Based in Alton, Challenge Unlimited's stated mission is "to serve the community."
"Our vision is to become a national leader in providing employment services to people with disabilities that empower them to reach their full potential," reads the vision statement on the company's website.
Moore echoed that vision with the goals that were set for the Friendsgiving event.
"The goal was to thank the community for allowing us to be here, to be a part of the community," she said. "And we wanted to highlight the fact that individuals with disabilities are just as much a part of the community as everyone else. A lot of the people that came out today got to see the joy on the faces of our clients.
"So often, they're overlooked and underestimated," she added.
Additional partners at Friday's event included Blessing Health System, West Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, the Adams County Health Department, and more. The intention, Moore said, was to bring vendors together in one place to help educate the community.
"We want to bring all of these vendors together with the community, as well as bring awareness to the services that are available," she said. And as an added benefit, "our individuals here, those with disabilities, they loved having all the people in and all of the excitement."
Moore said the plan is to make the Friendsgiving event an annual occurrence to provide the resources to those who need them, all in one stop. But she added that Challenge Unlimited is available all the time, not just at special events.
"We want to let people know that we are here to serve individuals with mental and physical disabilities," she said. "We're here to help them be a part of the community as far as living, working, and playing like everyone else."
More information about Challenge Unlimited, Inc. can be found at the company's website, cuinc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.