QUINCY — Two of Quincy’s most prominent business leaders will be honored with induction into the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Hall of Fame at a ceremony in January.
In 1947, George Irwin founded the nation’s first community arts council with the Quincy Society of Fine Arts, now known as Arts Quincy. Beginning in the 1950s, Irwin started working to protect landmark structures planned for demolition, including securing registration on the National Register of Historic Places for several. In 1961, he founded and served as first chairman of Americans for the Arts before founding the Illinois Arts Council in 1963.
Along with Paul Sprague, Irwin completed a county-wide survey of historic architecture of Adams County in 1972. Through QSFA, he helped produce one of three national studies of the arts and architecture in smaller cities, and in 1976 he organized the first historic house which led to the creation of the Quincy Preserves in 1977. Irwin died on Nov. 24, 2020 at the age of 99.
Terry Austin established the Austin Group in 1987 to provide engineering and design ideas to projects around the world. With Austin serving as owner and president, the company has more than three decades in business, with products spanning a wide array of different industries. The Group serves as a design firm, consulting firm, and a developer of prototype models and tooling.
Austin was born in Chicago but raised in Quincy. After graduating from QHS, he attended Western Illinois University, where he co-founded the Theta Chi fraternity and graduated with a degree in industrial art education. Austin was a U.S. Army reconnaissance pilot and served his country during the war in Vietnam. Austin lives in Quincy with his wife, Sandy.
Chamber president Bruce Guthrie said Irwin and Austin exemplify excellence and have both made remarkable contribution to the Quincy community.
“The Chamber Hall of Fame allows us to celebrate the substantial investment of innovators, leaders and business owners whose efforts have made the Quincy community a better place,” Guthrie said.
Started in 2006, the Chamber’s Business Hall of Fame was created to honor current and past business leaders, businesses, and organizations that have made important contributions to the Quincy area business community. The 2022 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 at the Oakley-Lindsay Center. Tickets are $30 per person including lunch. Reservations must be made no later than January 14. To purchase tickets, please visit quincychamber.org.
