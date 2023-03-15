QUINCY — The next edition of the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce's Diversity and Inclusion Academy will begin on April 5.
The D&I Academy, a seven-week course, provides participants an opportunity to learn from a range of experts and to engage in panel discussions aimed at raising awareness about the importance of diversity and inclusion within the community.
Over the past five years, the Chamber's Academy has produced 101 successful graduates. Participants in the Academy will share experiences and best practices to help one another be better equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to effect real change and build a more equitable and diverse society.
The Academy will be held at John Wood Community College's main campus in Quincy. Registration cost is $300 for Chamber members or $450 for non-members. The cost includes all materials needed. Space is limited. Registration can be done online at quincychamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.