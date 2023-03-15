QUINCY — The next edition of the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce's Diversity and Inclusion Academy will begin on April 5.

The D&I Academy, a seven-week course, provides participants an opportunity to learn from a range of experts and to engage in panel discussions aimed at raising awareness about the importance of diversity and inclusion within the community.

