QUINCY — The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce will host their June business after hours event, featuring partner organizations Arts Quincy, The District, and the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
From 4:30 — 6 p.m. on Thursday, the Chamber will hold the free event at the Dr. Richard Eells house, 415 Jersey St. and is open to the public. Guests will be able to tour the home, famous as a connection in helping enslaved people escape as part of the Underground Railroad.
“We hope the community will join us for the opportunity to learn more about the historic Dr. Richard Eells home,” Laura Sievert said. Sievert is the executive director of Arts Quincy. “This amazing piece of history is just four blocks from the river here in Quincy, and we are looking forward to a memorable night.”
The event will feature prized, wine, and other refreshments from community partners including Kristina Dula of Brown Sugar Pastries and Dessert.
For more information on this event or to register to attend, please visit quincychamber.org.