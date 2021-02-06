QUINCY — On Friday and Saturday, a charitable group serving communities in Adams, Brown and Pike counties in Illinois and Marion, Ralls, Pike and Lewis counties in Missouri brought volunteers together at Quincy’s ServPro location for a good cause.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national charity started in Idaho in 2012 with the goal and motto of making sure “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.” Through partnerships with local suppliers, home repair stores and charitable donations, they build hand-crafted solid frame beds to give to children.
In 2019, a local chapter was established in Liberty to serve the needs of this area. Darren Funk of Liberty, former president of the local chapter, was overseeing the work in Quincy.
“We have about 20 members in our chapter,” Funk said, “but we don’t do this ourselves. We reach out to other groups that are looking for ways to put their volunteers to work for good causes, and they bring the manpower.”
Sleep in Heavenly Peace, or SHP, supplies everything else. From wood and instruction to delivery and set up, the group makes all the arrangements so that any group can help.
“We cut all the wood, and then we have pre-made templates to use for everything from drilling holes to lining up the parts,” Funk said. “There are no kits here. We cut, we drill, we sand, we assemble. We have jobs for just about anyone that can get out to a build.”
Since beginning the work in January 2019, the Liberty chapter has built and distributed around 200 beds. The group was relatively inactive in 2020, but are working to get back up to speed now.
For this weekend’s build event in Quincy, the three Kiwanis clubs in Quincy — Noon Kiwanis, Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis, and Quincy Golden K Kiwanis — were contacted to bring their volunteers together.
Laura Rheinecker of the Noon Kiwanis said SHP contacted them because of their past experiences together.
“We had experience from the first build we helped with back in September 2019,” Rheinecker said. “We built 54 beds then.
“Helping build beds for kids that don’t have one is an awesome feeling,” she added.
The goal wasn’t quite as ambitious for this event.
“We budgeted for 20 beds,” Funk said. “With donations and discounted costs we received from partners like Woodmart, we were able to build 24 beds in eight hours over the two days.”
Aside from the volunteer-driven build days, Funk said the best donations they receive are the monetary kind.
“With the deals we’ve set up with retailers, home stores, it’s easier for us to go buy in bulk,” he said. “We’re happy with any donations, however, and we’ll use whatever we can.”
The beds being built are twin sized and can be set up as either single beds or bunk beds. Each hand-crafted headboard and footboard set are designed to be either a top or a bottom bunk, so there’s only one template to build.
“Some homes just don’t have a lot of space,” Funk said. “We have to go up instead of out. But we’re ready to do that.
SHP can supply beds for nearly any situation. Funk said they get calls from organizations like Chaddock about a child going to a new foster home, but the family doesn’t have a bed. Or aunts and uncles that want to give a child in their family a safe home after a parent’s death, for example, but they don’t have anywhere for the child to sleep. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is glad to help in nearly any situation.
“The only stipulation we have is that there’s a kid without a bed,” Funk said. “Whether they’re sleeping on a couch, sharing a bed with a parent, they’ve outgrown a crib, whatever the case. If they’re actually sleeping on the floor, we can raise them up three feet.”
The only limitation the group has is that they’re not able to supply beds for kids under three.
“Our beds don’t have the safety protections for kids that young,” Funk said.
Funk said that they love giving the volunteers a project that will be rewarding for them, knowing the help they’re giving to children.
“Sometimes you can feel so helpless,” he said. “This is a way to help.”
Funk admits, however, that the big payoff is when they deliver the beds to their new homes. The beds are set up with mattresses, sheets, blankets, and pillows.
“We go in with pieces, and when we leave, there’s a bed for that child to sleep on that night,” he said.
“Of course, sometimes we run into a few snags. It’s hard to make up a bed when the kid is so excited they’re laying in it before you’re done.”
For further information on the Sleep in Heavenly Peace program as well as finding out about upcoming build days that are looking for volunteers, visit the Liberty chapter’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SHPLibertyArea.