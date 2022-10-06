New home for classics and bestsellers

Codex Books owner Alex Craig works on getting finishing touches done at the store's new location. The bookseller moved from the Quincy Commons shopping center on Broadway to the former Kirlin's location on Maine Street in downtown Quincy.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The District in Quincy is growing again, and this week the downtown area got a little more book smart.

"The downtown vibe fits more with what we're going for, as opposed to the big box-stores that we were next to out on Broadway," Alex Craig said. Craig is one of the owners of Codex Books.

