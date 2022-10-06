QUINCY — The District in Quincy is growing again, and this week the downtown area got a little more book smart.
"The downtown vibe fits more with what we're going for, as opposed to the big box-stores that we were next to out on Broadway," Alex Craig said. Craig is one of the owners of Codex Books.
The store, previously located between Hy-Vee and Hobby Lobby at the Quincy Commons shopping complex, has moved into the former Kirlin's space at Sixth and Maine.
"We've been looking to move for a while," Craig said. "It's just been about finding the right place at the right price for us. We were able to get a deal that works at this location, and it's just a better opportunity for us in general."
The larger space for Codex will allow the store to expand the drink services they already had running, as well as allowing for the addition of lunch options.
"At our old location, we had bubble tea and craft coffees," Craig said. "With this location, our additional space allows us to do bursting boba tea and real fruit in our bubble teas, and we do plan to offer a lunch service, with sandwiches and salads, grab-and-go options for downtown employees."
Of course, the store is also stocked with books, from the newest best sellers to the classics of literature. Craig said shoppers can find both new and used books on the shelves at Codex.
"The used books are carefully curated before we put them up for sale, in new or like-new condition," he said. "And if we don't have what you're looking for, we can try to order it for you."
Craig said the store is waiting on the final checks and approvals from licensing agencies so that they can restart their drink services, and that's when they plan to host a grand opening for the new location. But until then, shoppers are welcome to the new location, which opened on Oct. 1.
Codex Books is currently open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
"Once we get our drink service up and running, we'll be open earlier," Craig said.
For more information, follow Codex Books on Facebook or at codex-books.com.
