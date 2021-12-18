HANNIBAL, Mo. — There is a growing industry in two different genres that has taken root in America’s hometown, and rather than clashing in the streets like the Jets and the Sharks in “West Side Story,” the two prominent organizations have chosen to join forces instead.
“The Big River Steampunk Festival already has a big following, and the Big River Comic Convention is growing our following, so we decided to bring the two worlds together,” Deb Logue said. Logue is the organizer for Hannibal’s Big River Comic Convention, returning for its fourth year in April.
Logue said she and Steampunk Festival organizer Tammy Riley had gotten together to plan a collaboration between the two groups for 2022 when a new idea was born.
“Tammy said ‘it would be nice if we could do something together for Christmas, maybe with a few of our vendors,’” Logue said. “We decided it would be a good way to introduce fans of one or the other to the other group to share what they love. So the two universes collided here.”
In this case, “here” was the Admiral Coontz Armory in Hannibal, which hosted the first ever Comic Steam Extravaganza market and Christmas Ball on Saturday.
“We’ve had a pretty good flow,” Logue said. “We had a few issues with getting some of the comic convention vendors here, because there are still comic conventions happening across the country. They’re still playing catch-up from the last year. But we’ve already started kicking around ideas for next year.”
Logue said she plans to get an earlier date to hold the market again next year, while adding things like food vendors to help draw in customers. The two groups are also planning a bigger push to get word out ahead of time.
Ben Luna of Luna Creations in Des Moines, Iowa set up his goods at the market just based on the reputation of the organizers.
“I mostly do renaissance festivals,” Luna said. “I’ve done the Central Missouri Renaissance Festival, but this is the first time I’ve been to Hannibal. I’ve heard about the Big River Steampunk Festival, though, so I thought I’d give this a shot.”
Luna said this year is the first time he’s started exploring events outside of the renaissance faires, but said that if his calendar is open, he’s going to look at returning for one of the other Hannibal events.
The market on Saturday boasted a visit from Santa for kids to take photos along with comics, books, and other items for the hard-to-shop-for genre fans out there. It was just the first step in the collaboration between the two Big River groups.
“This will continue into next year, because we’re both going to host a “Comic Steam” cosplay contest,” Logue said. “People can blend comic book characters and steampunk looks. At BRCC in April, the contest will be judged by members from the steampunk community, and then over the Labor Day weekend, the comic convention folks will get the chance to judge the steampunk version of the contest.”
Logue said that big plans are being made for her comic convention, which takes place on April 8 and 9 at the Tabernacle of Praise Assembly Church in Hannibal. One item to change will be a cosplay karaoke night for guests 21 and over. She also said the third big guest announcement for the convention will happen just after the new year.
“It’s an A-list name, for sure,” she said.
The Big River Steampunk Festival takes place in downtown Hannibal from Friday to Monday over the Labor Day weekend each year. Both events can be followed through their respective Facebook pages for updates and announcements. Logue said she’s excited about what joining forces with the Steampunk Festival could lead to for fans of both groups.
“Having this blend just opens up more opportunities for both of us,” she said.
