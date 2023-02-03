QUINCY — In his sophomore season of helping organize Dancing with the Local Stars, Cornerstone's Marketing and Development Director Drew Quintero brought in some veteran help for Friday's big show.
"This is an All-Star year," Quintero said. "We have seven returning dancers from over the last four years coming back this year."
The annual event is the largest fundraiser for Cornerstone. Quintero said the success of the evening is a tribute to the support of the community.
"It's all the people who buy tickets, of course, and our sponsors, those who donate for raffle baskets," he said. "But it's also about the dancers, some of whom may have never danced before in their lives.
"Dancing with the Local Stars is a wonderful, fun event," he added. "What it all comes down to, though, is helping support Cornerstone and our mission to provide needed care to the whole community."
The night of fun kicked off at the Ambiance in Quincy with a social hour and dinner before the presentation of Cornerstone's Humanitarian of the Year award. This year's recipient is Kate Dougherty of Down Country.
"I am incredibly thankful and grateful to Cornerstone," Dougherty said. "I don't think it's for me, though. I think it's about the people I have working with Down Country that really should be recognized."
Dougherty started Down Country in 2011 to advocate for children with Down syndrome and other disabilities. In 2022, Dougherty was named president of the National Down Syndrome Congress.
"None of what we do would be possible without all of the people around me," she said. "We have no paid staff, it's all volunteers. I couldn't be more proud of the work we've done to advocate for children and show that every child can learn."
"We're so excited to honor Kate," Quintero said. "From such a young age, she set out with one mission in mind, and she's continued to build on that."
Along with the fundraising of Dancing with the Local Stars, Cornerstone has a fundraising drive going on that began in Oct.
"We're marking our 75th year," Quintero said. "Through Oct. 2023, we're aiming to raise $75,000 to mark that anniversary. We're about halfway to that goal right now."
