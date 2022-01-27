QUINCY — The District recognized those who helped grow and improve Quincy’s downtown during the organization’s annual meeting Wednesday night at the Atrium Hotel on Third
Emily Lombardi, the District’s new director of economic development, said it’s an honor to recognize those who have supported the downtown.
“This being my first awards to hand out, it feels special to honor the people that have been here and grown here and who really want to see the downtown come alive,” Lombardi said. “That’s what’s really important to me.”
Tanninger Companies was awarded the Economic Vitality award for its efforts with the Patio restaurant and Elkton Hotel, and the upcoming Illinois State Bank building project, while STARradio was given the Best Promotion award for helping spread the word on so many of the District’s events.
Following more than a year of change and adaptation for businesses navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyle Moore, president of GREDF and the former mayor of Quincy, accepted the Best Organization award on behalf of Adams County Together. ACT worked not only to help coordinate testing and vaccination centers, but also assisted businesses with finding funds they were eligible for to make it through the difficult times.
Tiramisu’s Ilija Cucuk accepted Best Design recognition for the renovation of their new location at Fourth and Hampshire. Shawn Foehring was presented with the Best New Business award for his restaurant, Seoul2Soul Bistro.
Coach Bill Cowman represented the John Wood men’s soccer team as they were recognized as the District’s Volunteers of the Year. The players lent their time to help with the Feast in the Heart of Quincy event, pitching in where needed, from the kitchen to bussing tables.
Recognizing one of their own, the District presented the Diplomat of the Year award to Ben Reinhardt, commending him on his unfailing support of the organization and the business community in downtown Quincy.
The final award of the evening was given to Jason Traeder of Traeder’s TNT Golf Carts and Motorsports. Traeder, the third generation owner, said that the support of the District is not only appreciated by him and his family, but it’s vital to the community.
“It’s so essential,” Traeder said. “It’s so hard to start a business, especially in this economic climate. The District is so pro-business, pro-enterprise, and pro-small-business, especially. We really want to encourage anyone that’s interested to talk to someone associated with our programs to look at coming to joining us downtown.”
Traeder said the work he and his family and employees do isn’t about winning prizes, but that the recognition from the business community is touching.
“You never really work to receive awards,” he said, “but it’s nice to be acknowledged for the hard work and effort we put in to do our part to help make the downtown area as good as it is.”
Lombardi said that feeling of a united front is the goal of the District.
“We want to create whole community of businesses that want to support a vision of prosperity that supports all of us,” she said.
The District has a full slate of events scheduled for the year, starting with the Shop Local Saturday coming up on Feb. 12. This year also marks the 25th Blues in the District series, and District planners said they were working on something very special to thank the community for support of the concert series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.