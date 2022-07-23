QUINCY — There was more foot-traffic than might be expected at Quincy Town Center, even on a hot Saturday morning. That's because many of the visitors were bringing four feet into the stores rather than two.
"There's nothing else like this in Quincy," Ronna Robertson said. "It's just a fun-filled day for people to come out and do with their pets."
Robertson is the president of Homeward Bound Waggin', Inc., a volunteer-based animal rescue based in Quincy, and Saturday was the group's Dog Days of Summer event throughout the Quincy Town Center.
"We have the races, we have the paw-print painting, there's Nerf games to play, we even have a kiddie-pool with toys for the dogs," Robertson said. "People like the opportunity to spend time and have fun with their pets."
Started in 2014, Robertson said there was only a slight pause on the part of Mike Jenkins, property manager of what was the Quincy Mall and is now Quincy Town Center.
"There was a little hesitation," Robertson said of that first event. "'What about this, what about that?' But after the first year and how smoothly that went, he books it a year in advance now."
Homeward Bound Waggin' approaches managers in the Town Center to see if they're open to the idea of allowing dogs into their stores for the one-day event. If they agree, volunteers place a red water dish outside the door so that guests know it's a pet-friendly store.
"A lot of stores, their first year, they don't know what the event is like." Robertson said. "Once they see it, they understand."
Since 2014, the event has been held every year except two in the Quincy Mall/Town Center.
"We had to cancel in 2020, and in 2021, we only had the races at an outdoor event," Robertson said. "I think everyone is glad to be back indoors.
Robertson said Quincy has a lot to attract pet owners to Quincy, with events like this that other communities don't always make available.
"When I talk to friends in other cities, even places like Chicago, they're amazed at everything Quincy has to offer pets," she said. "From events like this to services like canine orthopedic specialists, a canine chiropractor. Friends I have in Chicago have told me they don't know where to find those services. There's just a lot to offer pet owners in this community."
As an all-volunteer group, Robertson said anyone that may want to help is welcome to contact Homeward Bound Waggin' as extra hands are always welcome. The mission for the group remains the same as when they started, and Robertson hopes there's one message the community holds onto:
"Continue to support rescue animals."
