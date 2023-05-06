QUINCY — Participants and organizers of the 54th annual Dogwood Parade were not deterred by rain showers moving through the region Saturday morning.
"We're really excited the way everything's shaping up for a beautiful parade," said Bruce Guthrie, president and CEO of the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce, the organizers of the parade. "We're thrilled to see all the entries and all the floats that came out this year."
The parade, presented by Blessing Health System, got started right at the scheduled start time of 9:20 a.m. Saturday before light rain started falling about 20 minutes later.
The spring shower didn't deter parade-goers from lining Maine Street from 24th Street westward to Sixth Street. "It's tremendous to see the community come out and get behind the parade," Guthrie said "And they came out in force."
With ponchos and umbrellas at the ready, Kelly Melton and her two children were ready to ride out any showers.
"They love the bands, the floats, and the candy," Melton said. "Unless they tell us it's cancelled, we'll stay until the end."
Guthrie said the parade has taken some time to build participation back to pre-COVID levels, but that he was happy for the 2023 turn-out.
"We have 118 entries this year, so it's still getting bigger, more than last year," he said. "That shows the level of enthusiasm throughout this community."
Entries into the parade this year include several area groups and businesses marking milestones in their history, including both Quincy Community Theatre and Quincy Art Center both celebrating centennials.
"There are a lot of organizations celebrating anniversaries this year, like Golden Bridges," Guthrie said. "Knapheide's bringing out a bunch of their old vehicles."
Overall, Guthrie said the entries for this year's parade were all wonderful to see for the traditional Quincy event.
"It's made it tough on the judges this year," he said.
The Dogwood Parade is the cornerstone of Quincy's Dogwood weekend, which also includes block parties, sports tournaments, and a Dogwood Festival hosted at the Lorenzo Bull Park at 16th and Maine in Quincy.
