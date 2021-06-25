MT. STERLING, Ill. — Dot Foods will be hosting a virtual event for prospective warehouse employees at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Area residents interested in learning more about Dot and the company's warehouse jobs will have the opportunity to ask questions of a three-person panel through the Dot Foods Careers Facebook page. The panel will be comprised of Jessica Lopez, warehouse lead, Artemio Cortez, warehouse trainer, and David Kock, director of Dot's Mt. Sterling dry warehouse.
John Bordewick, general manager for the Mt. Sterling warehouse, said the event was created as a way to explain what work is actually done in the warehouses.
"This is an opportunity to talk to people who do the job directly and ask questions," Bordewick said. "We wanted to make it convenient, and the virtual event allows people to join from their phones or computers, whatever is best for them."
Dot just raised wages for warehouse floor employees for the second time this year. The company is planning to add more than 100 employees to their warehouse teams in 2021.
"We get a lot of questions about why we’re nearly always hiring or why we need to hire so many people," Bordewick said. "We’re really fortunate that our industry rebounded from the pandemic faster than expected. And even prior to COVID-19, there was ongoing growth. That means Dot has to keep growing our workforce to keep up with the demand we’re seeing from our customers."
Those interested in learning more or starting an application online can visit dotfoodscareers.com/now-hiring-dot-foods-warehouse. Dot hosts an open interview event each Wednesday at its Mt. Sterling headquarters from 1-6 p.m.