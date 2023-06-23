QUINCY — The City of Quincy is getting positive responses to properties that are available to developers.
"We had 19 properties that we advertised, most of them through our Fix or Flatten program," Mayor Mike Troup said Thursday. "For the first time that anyone here can remember, we received offers on all 19 of them."
One of those properties is the lot on the southeast corner of Fourth and Maine streets. The site of the former Newcomb Hotel, the lot has seen only limited use since the historic structure burned down in Sept. 2013.
Troup said two offers were made on the lot, with one developer submitting plans that included renderings of a proposed residential unit with eight three-story townhouse apartments.
"We've asked that anyone making offers not only give us a price for the purchase, but a plan to show us what they plan to do with the properties in the next two years."
Troup said the townhouse developer is scheduled to meet with city officials after the Fourth of July holiday to provide more detail before it's brought before the City Council for further action.
One use the Newcomb lot has seen in recent years is the site of concerts put on by the owner of On the Rail Sports Bar and Grill, Scott Edlin.
"We've been talking to (Edlin) about this, and he's known that if a valid proposal comes in, he'll have to look for another location for the concerts," Troup said.
Several more concerts are planned on the site this year, but Troup said those wouldn't be affected. According to the mayor, even if the proposal is accepted, work likely wouldn't begin until next spring at the earliest.
Troup said the other properties that were advertised by the city are also showing promising development ideas.
"The YWCA has looked at purchasing a few lots to build low-income housing, for example," he said. "We have a variety of uses, and we just need to make sure there are solid plans in place before we complete the sales."
One note Troup made was that it will be important for any development on the Newcomb lot to maintain an aesthetic that fits with the other properties around Washington Park.
"It's very important that anything that goes up there maintains that historic look and feel," he said.
Another move in the right direction for development is the former Eagle's Nest Hotel at Third and York. Troup said he's spoken with both the previous local property owner and a buyer from Washington state that have both confirmed the hotel has been sold.
"Right now, there hasn't been a specific plan laid out, but the new owner has stated the current intention is to redevelop the existing property," Troup said. "They're looking at having the north wing as a regular hotel accommodation, with the other areas set up for longer-term occupancy."
Troup said the building has shown signs of structural issues, so the first step for the new owner will be removing debris from the inside to see what they're working with.
While developers are working on that renovation, the Illinois Department of Transportation is still expected to move forward with a replacement for the Memorial Bridge in Quincy that's expected to come into Quincy at Third and York.
Troup said there will be an impact on the property with that plan, but it would be minimal.
"It might cut into the driveway and lot there on the north side, but there would still be room to get cars around there, as I understand it," he said.
The buyers of the hotel have visited Quincy several times in the past three or four months are expected to be back in town in the next week or two, Troup said. He's hoping to have further discussions about their plans for the property at that time.
