Educators and leaders celebrate manufacturing month

QUINCY — Industry, government, and educational leaders gathered at the John Wood Community College Workforce Development Center Thursday afternoon to celebrate manufacturing month.
President of the Great River Economic Development Foundation Kyle Moore expressed the importance of manufacturing in this region.
“Nationally, 8% of jobs are in manufacturing,” Moore said. “Here in Quincy and Adams County, about 16% of our jobs are in the manufacturing sector. That just brings home how important manufacturing has been, is, and will be to the lifeblood of our economy.”
JWCC president Michael Elbe echoed those sentiments and stressed the school’s goal of providing trained employees ready to help secure that future for the area.
“This facility that we’re in today is our Workforce Development Center, and it will transform in the next two years with an $6 million expansion project,” Elbe said to those gathered for the ceremony. “We need to continue providing relevant programs that provide a relevant workforce for these employers. As we celebrate this month of manufacturing, let’s look to the future to see how we best structure ourselves to see how we can meet the needs of those manufacturers in our region.”
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup and Salvador Garza, manager of the West-Central Region for the Illinois Office of Regional Economic Development, both read proclamations declaring October Manufacturing Month for both the state and the city.
“Manufacturing is one of the priority industries as identified by the five-year economic development plan overall for the state,” Garza said. “So Quincy is doing the very best it can to play to that strength, and to grow the capacity to do more.
“The good news is, we have local suppliers that provide equipment to local manufacturers,” he continued. “Some of those are globally based, some are right here, and stay domestic in terms of the products and services they provide. And that’s how the customer base is diversified. We’re not just counting on one state or one set of customers. Instead, Quincy is out-reaching to the entire world.”
The expansion of the Workforce Development Center is being touted as a boon not just for Quincy and the surrounding region, but for the state as a whole. Garza credits community leaders for this opportunity.
“Anytime you have a substantial grant initiative, and then you have the qualified local leadership, the local management team if you will, that can drive that forward, I see nothing but good things happening for Quincy,” he said.
Moore echoed the sentiment, acknowledging the important role JWCC plays in the growth of Quincy and the surrounding area.
“John Wood is critical to developing out talent pipeline throughout west-central Illinois,” he said. “To have a Workforce Development Center of this caliber located right here in our back yard is a phenomenal asset to our community. If you’re a student looking for what you might want to do in life, or if you’re looking for a new career, a career change, you can come out to John Wood and you can guarantee you’ll get the skills you need to find a life-fulfilling career.”
One plan to help increase workforce availability in the area is already starting to see results. As part of the goal to increase Quincy’s population to 45,000 by 2030, a goal set by Moore before leaving the office as mayor this year, GREDF helped establish the Quincy Workforce Relocation Assistance Program to provide lease or property tax rebates as incentives to draw employees in to the area.
“We’ve had over 85 individuals seek out one-on-one consultations with members of the GREDF team to learn more about Quincy,” Moore said. “We’ve had 11 individuals sign up so far for the Q-WRAP relocation incentive. So we continue to work with employers every day to make sure they know about the opportunities. So far, so good. The first part of the campaign will last until Thanksgiving.
“I think it’s important to note that with 11 people signed up, they have to stay in the jobs for at least a year,” he added. “So in the end, it may be fewer, but of course we hope they all choose to call Quincy home.”
