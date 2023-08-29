QUINCY — Tickets are on sale for the 2023 Feast in the Heart of Quincy, taking place on Sept. 17.
Hosted by the District, the Feast in the Heart of Quincy celebrates local agriculture and restaurants, with money raised going to support the Quincy Farmers' Market and the District.
This year's Feast will be held on Jersey Street between Fourth and Fifth streets. Cocktail hour starts at 4:30 p.m. with dinner starting at 5:30 p.m.
Dinner will be prepared by chefs and staff of several downtown restaurants using ingredients from local farms. Chefs for the evening include Madison Steinkamp of the Fuzzy Bubbler, Shawn Foehring of Seoul2Soul, Jeremy Platt of Platt Daddy BBQ, Chuck Lankey of the Patio and Kelley Byington Basinger of Thyme Square.
Along with dinner and a cocktail hour, guests will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a fully stocked bar or a Downtown Experience featuring food, drinks and entertainment for eight people in downtown Quincy.
Raffle tickets are $20 each, or three for $50. Tickets for Feast in the Heart of the District are sold in pairs for $200 per pair. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit thedistrictquincy.com or follow the District's Facebook page.
