QUINCY — When Eric Dooley and his family decided to bring back the holiday tradition of a drive-thru light display in Wavering and Moorman parks, he knew it would be a fight to meet the public's expectations.
"Our goal has remained the same as we follow in the footsteps of the Avenue of Lights," Dooley said. "Put up a bigger and better display every year than the year before. And I hope the community sees the commitment of our small group in making sure that we meet their expectations every year."
In the parking lot of the former Wavering Aquatic Center, Dooley and his team — composed primarily of his wife, his daughter, and his son-in-law — have over a dozen trailers set up for both storage and workspaces. This is a side of the four-year-old Festival of Lights that most people will never see.
"There's a sense of accomplishment and pride just to be part of the project," Dooley said. "But to be here at night when people are going through the park? There's really no feeling like people enjoying something that you've worked so hard to provide. What else will I ever do in my entire life where hundreds of cars are gonna line up to see what we've been up to over the past couple of months?"
The passion for the Festival of Lights is evident in the way Dooley speaks about the project. It's also clear when he talks about the uncertainty of the Festival's future.
Following the first year in 2019, the nonprofit organization was hit like nearly everyone else, by the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the sources to get the displays up and running is the labor provided by the Clayton and Pittsfield work camps, with Illinois Department of Corrections inmates being bused in to help. In the Festival's second and third years, 2020 and 2021, that source of labor was cut off.
This year, Dooley said the help from the camps has been the largest he's seen, with at least 10 inmates on site to help most days, and sometimes closer to thirty. But that help, much as it was missed in the last two years, can be a double-edged sword.
"Seven days a week, you buy lunch for whoever's here," Dooley said. "Inmates, guards, we get lunch for everyone. That's something the Festival of Lights can't actually afford to do. So right now the volunteers are buying lunch every day."
Dooley said he sees the bills as they come in, with the lunch purchases averaging around $1,000 each week. It's just one of the expenses that most people wouldn't think about. That's part of the reason the ticket prices are increasing to $20 per car and $40 for buses up to 15 passengers.
"Business sponsorship has grown this year, from 15 paid sponsors last year, and we're right at 30 this year," Dooley said. "Best case scenario, we maintain comparable attendance that we have maintained over the past three years, that $5 increase will meet 25% of the gap that we experience every year now."
According to Dooley, the deficit for the display runs into six figures. He's trying to engage with local businesses to increase sponsorships, but he said this is a tough time for other businesses, too.
"The hardest thing for me to do is to ask for support," he said. "That's difficult. It's hard to make that argument. When does a want for a community matter? There's a lot of needs, and a lot of nonprofits filling those needs, whether it's quality of life, or enriching the community. This is an event for kids and families. But surely, we're better with this than without it."
Dooley said one of his struggles in asking for support is that businesses are still trying to recover from the pandemic period where they were shut down and barely holding on. He said that communities like Peoria, whose annual display won the ABC-aired competition "The Great Christmas Light Fight," have hundreds of sponsors, including a wait-list of interested businesses. To Dooley, it's a chicken-and-egg situation.
"Are the sponsors there because they've been so successful over the years?" he said. "Or have they been successful because the sponsors were supporting them?
"I think that one of the things that we're not good at is being able to inspire support," he continued. "I'm very aware that nonprofits are measured based on their ability to inspire support. That somehow determines the value in the community. Because if you're not able to do that, you're not able to continue."
Dooley said being a small group holds them back from being able to make some of the community connections that other non-profits are able to benefit from.
"We're not a big organization that is at every event and shaking hands and needing new sponsors and trying to garner that support in a way that maybe a successful organization," he said. "But our commitment is to the sponsors that we do have, to make sure that we're spending every minute of every day that we possibly can, putting together the best display that we possibly can. When they bring their family through, (we want them to) be proud of their sponsorship."
One change Dooley has made has already paid dividends. When the Avenue of Lights shuttered in 2014, a large number of displays were sold off to their corporate sponsors. Dooley purchased what was left, and some of the companies have donated their displays back, but a lot of those required hours of labor to make operational again, and even the ones that worked needed to be changed over to LED lights.
"I think our highest electric bill was $13,000 less than (Avenue of Lights') highest electric bill," he said of the change. "The difference from incandescent to LED saves you money every single year."
This year, the Festival of Lights offered the "Friends of the Festival" sponsorship program where anyone is able to make a $100 donation to help support the Festival of Lights. As of Monday, Dooley said there have been about five donations made through that effort.
Even with the difficulties, Dooley is working to expand the Festival displays, to provide even more bang for the buck for those who visit the display. New displays such as projections and characters in motion will be seen this year, and more are planned, if the Festival is able to continue.
"There is this unbelievably difficult balancing act," he said. "We want the best display we possibly can, and we want the lowest ticket price. We don't have the same equalizer that some other communities have that allow them to be able to do that. But we're going to put up the best display we possibly can, in support through sponsorship, and keep the tickets as affordable as possible. We hope everybody not only comes out, but every year they see new stuff in the park, stuff they've never seen before."
The Festival of Lights opens Thanksgiving night and runs every night through Jan. 1, with cars entering off of North 36th Street into Wavering Park. Hours of operation are from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information on the Festival, follow the group's Facebook page or visit festivaloflights.org.
