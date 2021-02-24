QUINCY — The Salvation Army began its Canteen Ministry on Wednesday afternoon, visiting three sites around Quincy to offer assistance to those who might need it.
The idea for the Canteen Ministry in Quincy was in the planning for a month or two, and now the Salvation Army’s assistance team will be out from 4 to 6 p.m. each Wednesday night.
Captain Michael Sjogren, the Salvation Army’s Quincy Area Command Coordinator, said the idea came from similar outreach programs he and his wife, Kristina, have been a part of in other locations.
“My wife and I have been here since July, and this is something similar to what we’ve done in previous appointments,” Sjogren said. “It served the needs in those communities, and we see a lot of the same needs in Quincy, especially with COVID.”
Wednesday’s initial outing was planned for three sites. Following a stop at Washington Park, the canteen truck then visited Indian Mounds, and ended the evening at the Welcome Inn.
“Along with bagged food, we also have blankets, hygiene products, water, things that we think people might need,” Sjogren said. “We also have information hand-outs on other resources we have at our shelter. For a lot of people, it may be a way to learn about resources we offer.”
The initial plan is to visit the same locations next Wednesday evening, but the canteen will go where the needs are found.
“It’s going to be very fluid, finding where the needs are, and going to those locations,” Sjorgen said.
Along with the goods they have on the truck, Sjogren said the canteen team is ready for those with other needs, as well.
“If someone doesn’t have lodging tonight, we did bring another vehicle with us so we can take people to our shelter,” he said.
Regional Social Services Director Heidi Welty said the Canteen Ministry is a good way to reach people that may have a need but can’t get in to their offices during regular hours.
“We want to meet the people where they are,” she said. “Some people work all day and can’t get to our building. This allows us a couple of hours to provide a service.”
“Part of what we’re doing is street outreach,” Welty added. “If someone has some reservation about seeking services, we’re also giving referral information for those that might need us.”
Welty said she expects they’ll have some leftovers when they get back to their offices at 501 Broadway this evening, but they wanted to be ready for anything.
“We didn’t know what to prepare for,” she said. “We made enough food, I think, we have plenty, but you never know.”
Sjogren said this isn’t planned to be a one-time event, or even just a winter program.
“We’d like to offer this throughout the year,” he said, “because needs change with different seasons.”
In the long-term, Sjogren intends to continue the canteen for the foreseeable future.
“We’re starting tonight, and we’re planning to do this every Wednesday until there doesn’t seem to be a need.”