QUINCY — The Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy marked a milestone in the years-long project to improve the quality of life for residents.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker was on hand for the traditional "topping out" ceremony as the last beam of the home's new skilled nursing facility was lifted into place Thursday morning.
"When we talked about this project back in 2019, it was kind of just a glint in our eye," Pritzker said. “We weren't sure at the time if we'd be able to do something this substantial at a time when there could have just been renovations undertaken. But this is a big deal, and we're really excited about it."
Pritzker thanked the union tradesmen and women working on the project, along with the designers, Veterans United Construction, Alberici Construction, River City Construction, and around 80 subcontractors and suppliers helping to build the new facilities.
The nearly $300 million project came about following several outbreaks of Legionnaires' disease starting in 2015 at the home. The decision was made in 2018 that the best path forward was to build brand new facilities for the care of veterans and their families.
"For me there was never a question that (the Veterans Home) would close," Pritzker said. "From my perspective, this was always a question of how do we keep the veterans here safe. When I talked to experts about what was the right thing to do, the most cost effective thing, and that would keep our veterans safe, the best thing to do was to upgrade the facilities. We have veterans who will be coming to live in our veterans homes for many years to come."
Veterans Home Administrator Troy Culbertson said seeing the construction progress over the last several months has excited residents and staff alike at the Home.
"The upgrades and enhancements to the surroundings are going to bring to (the residents) a quality of life that they haven't seen," Culbertson said. "It's also going to give them a greater sense of dignity in where they live."
Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs Director Terry Prince said the topping out ceremony is one step on the road to converting Illinois's first and oldest veterans home into a state-of-the-art living community.
"By building this new veterans home on this hallowed ground in Quincy, our treasured heroes will not just live in a brand-new facility on this historic campus, they will truly thrive in Illinois. This magnificent facility represents the state's commitment to veterans and their families," he said.
Along with the improvements for the residents of the home, Pritzker touted the benefits for the region and for the state.
"This is good for the economy in Quincy and western Illinois, it's good for the veterans, it's great for the state, and it sends a message to veterans everywhere in the country that this is a state that cares for the men and women of our military," the Governor said.
When asked about the funding being secured for the project, Pritzker vowed that this project will be completed.
"This is a high priority for me," he said. "We've talked about it for a couple of years leading into the start of the construction. "There's just no chance that we're going to end up with something like we had in Chicago, where we had a partial facility that was kind of stopped by the prior governor. That's a ridiculous thing to do when we had the opportunity to finish it and get people moved in.
"I can guarantee that, as long as I'm governor, this project will get finished."
Residents, construction crews, and the guests at the ceremony were invited to sign the last steel beam before it was raised into place. In a tradition dating back to Scandinavian religious rites, a tree was placed on the beam as it was raised to placate tree-dwelling spirits displaced by construction. The tradition migrated to England and Northern Europe before making its way to the Americas.
The 210-bed skilled nursing facility that was the focus of Thursday's ceremony is planned to open in 2024. The other portion of the renovation, an 80-bed independent living unit, is on track to open later this year.
