QUINCY — Two local organizations will host a career and wellness fair on Thursday, with the goal of helping recent graduates in the area.
The Quincy Family YMCA is partnering with the Great River Economic Development Foundation (GREDF) to host the event featuring Adams County employers from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday at the YMCA's Quincy location, 3101 Maine St.
Recent graduates of all levels aiming for a first-time position or looking for a better position will find a wide array of opportunities at the fair. Employers from both the private and public sectors will be on hand in a wide array of industries, including banking, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and protective services.
The career and wellness fair is open to the public at no cost.
