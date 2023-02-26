IMPACT Global's Black Expo 2023

Vendors and guests attended the first ever Black Expo hosted by IMPACT Global at Quincy's Senior and Family Resource Center.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Saturday afternoon saw the public debut of a new non-profit, along with a new event to bring community and business together.

"We can all do better business together," Crystal Young, executive director of IMPACT Global, said. "We go shopping in Hannibal, they come here, we go to Keokuk. It's not just in Illinois."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.