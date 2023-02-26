QUINCY — Saturday afternoon saw the public debut of a new nonprofit, along with a new event to bring community and business together.
"We can all do better business together," Crystal Young, executive director of IMPACT Global, said. "We go shopping in Hannibal, they come here, we go to Keokuk. It's not just in Illinois."
Young and IMPACT Global hosted the first ever Black Expo at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center, with businesses and community organizations set up to share information, as well as guest speaker panels to share a vision of a more united tri-state community.
"What's in the community, community resources as well as businesses, that's important," Young said. "We need to share that information, and here we can do it in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere. People can learn, shop, network, whatever works for their own needs."
More than two dozen vendors were registered for the inaugural event. Young said the intent of IMPACT Global is to host the Expo every year.
"We put this together quickly, so some people couldn't get here," she said. "We hope next year we can grow what we're doing and get even more participation."
Vendors at Saturday's event ranged from jewelry makers to ministry outreach programs. Representatives from the Quincy Fire Department were on hand, and guests were treated to home-cooked lunch offerings.
As an organization, IMPACT Global was created to help try and meet the demands of the workforce by creating a registered apprentice program, allowing employers to find job-seekers that are trained for a new career and ready to work on day one.
One of the highlights of Saturday's event was the announcement of the Pre-apprenticeship Program, an instructional course through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportuniy's Illinois Works' efforts. The program is targeting any Illinois resident with an interest in building workplace experience and acquiring the skills employers look for. The program is focused on women, job-seekers of color, and veterans, but is open to all.
"We'll be opening the applications soon," Young said.
According to DCEO statistics, 93% of employees who complete an apprenticeship retain their employment with an average annual salary of $77,000. The program involves classroom instruction, student support services, and industry recognized certifications upon completion.
"As a business owner, you invest money on your own, but you're still a part of the community," Young said. "So this is one way we can share back to the community."
For more information on the opportunities available through IMPACT Global, visit impactglobalone.org or reach out by phone at 217-919-6222.
