QUINCY — Quincy will take a place on the world stage when Legacy Martial Arts hosts the "Bridge to Success Championship" on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.
The Championship tournament, an international competition from ATA International, is expected to bring more than 500 competitors and their families to the Gem City. Quincy is one of only three cities in Illinois to host a tournament of this size.
Robert Bentley, owner of Legacy Martial Arts, said competitors will around the country and world champions will come to Quincy to take part in the tournament.
"It’s going to be a great opportunity not only for our students, but also for Quincy as the competitors and their families stay at our hotels and visit our local businesses," Bentley said. "We are excited to show off our hometown and grateful to the City of Quincy, the Visitors Bureau and all the local businesses that have partnered with us to make this event possible."
Holly Cain, executive director of the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the community is honored to host the ATA International Tournament.
"We hope Quincy will become the Midwest location for future international tournaments," Cain said. "Legacy Martial Arts brings a high level of competition and knowledge to the sport and the tournament."
The tournament is open for community members to attend. Opening ceremonies will take place at 8 a.m. on Feb. 4. For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, please visit at atalegacy.com/tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.