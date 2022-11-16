QUINCY — Quincy will take a place on the world stage when Legacy Martial Arts hosts the "Bridge to Success Championship" on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Oakley-Lindsay Center. 

The Championship tournament, an international competition from ATA International, is expected to bring more than 500 competitors and their families to the Gem City. Quincy is one of only three cities in Illinois to host a tournament of this size.

