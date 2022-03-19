QUINCY, IL - Flannel up and hike over to The Kroc Center on Saturday, March 26, for some lumberjacks and pancake stacks! Our K.R.O.C. Kids, character building troops, will be serving up a breakfast that's bound to make the entire family timber before they leave. This all-you-can-eat breakfast will be held in The Kroc Center's Meadows from 8 am to 11 am.
"If you like pancakes and supporting a worthy cause, then this event is for you," stated Youth Development and Outreach Specialist Jakin Logsdon. "At a time when it seems that the prices of so many things are going up, we are happy to provide the community with a delicious all-you-can-eat breakfast at an affordable price. Not only will this breakfast fill you up, but it will also benefit our character-building troops, The Kroc Center's free Wednesday night programming that provides free activities and a meal to area youth."
In addition to pancakes, the breakfast will also feature bacon, eggs, milk, and coffee. This all-you-can-eat breakfast will cost just $6 for anyone age 12 and up, $3 for children ages 4-11, and children three and under eat free.
For more information about this event, please contact Jakin at 217-231-5667.
