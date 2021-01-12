QUINCY — Back in October, Quincy’s three Kiwanis clubs announced their ambitious plan to create 15,000 masks for distribution to children in the area.
In December, more than half of that goal was reached when 8,000 masks were delivered to schools throughout Adams County.
Now the three clubs — the Quincy Noon Kiwanis, Quincy Golden “K” Kiwanis, and Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis — are looking for help to get to the finish line of that original goal.
Of the 7,000 masks remaining, 5,000 are currently being sewn. The other 2,000 need to be assembled, and the clubs are looking for some community assistance on this step.
“There are no sewing skills in the assembly,” Mask Up Project co-chair Joanne Dedert said. Each ready-to-assemble packets contains 100 pieces of fabric — a front and back — along with two earpieces and four clips for each mask, enough to make 50 masks per packet.
Once the assembly has been completed, the masks will be picked up by the clubs and the final sewing work will be done. The 50-mask packets are available for pickup at Emerald City Jewelers. It’s estimated that it takes about two hours to assemble the masks in each pack, and the Kiwanis Clubs suggest this could make a wonderful family activity.
Once the masks are ready, they will be sorted and packaged by size and delivered to various schools around Adams County. While the primary goal is to supply masks to school children, Dedert said these masks will help the schools as a whole.
“This project is for all Adams County Schools,” Dedert added “including, students, teachers, cooks, maintenance, custodians, and bus drivers.”
Dedert said what they need donated right now is the manual labor. The materials for the masks have been donated from various organizations, including Quincy Medical Group, Blessing Hospital, Joann Fabrics, the Quincy Mall, and all three Kiwanis Clubs making separate donations.
The current target is to have a March distribution of the remaining 7,000 masks.
If you’re in the area and you’d like to help but can’t get to Emerald City, you can contact Joanne Dedert at 217-242-1425 or John Venegoni at 217-430-2234 to arrange to have packets delivered, or to come and pick up the completed masks once they’re done.