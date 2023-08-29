QUINCY — The Quincy Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis Club will hold the annual Peanut Day fundraiser on Friday.
The funds raised from the event are used to award grants in support of local agencies with missions to provide assistance for children throughout the area.
Club members will be at entrances to local businesses to accept donations of any size. Small bags of peanuts will be given as a thank you for any donation, regardless of amount.
Donations to the Kiwanis can also be made by Venmo or online at gemcitybreakfastkiwanis.com. Checks made out to Gem City Kiwanis Foundation - Peanut Fundraiser can be mailed to PO Box 178, Quincy, IL 62306.
