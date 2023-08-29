Kiwanis Peanut Day

Peanut Day Chairman, Fred Nothold, and volunteer, Janise Denton, greet visitors during a past Peanut Day event.

 submitted photo

QUINCY — The Quincy Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis Club will hold the annual Peanut Day fundraiser on Friday.

The funds raised from the event are used to award grants in support of local agencies with missions to provide assistance for children throughout the area.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.