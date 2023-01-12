New home for a Quincy favorite

LaGondola Spaghetti House has moved to a new home at South 12th and Jefferson in Quincy. The new location features a pick-up window and digital menu system inside. The restaurant is open with limited service while completing the move and hiring new staff.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Bob Weaver Jr., started hearing from concerned customers when LaGondola Spaghetti House at Eighth and State closed in mid-December.

"We usually close down for the last couple of weeks of December for Christmas and New Year's," Weaver said. "But once we took the signs down over there, people started to panic a little bit."

