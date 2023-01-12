QUINCY — Bob Weaver Jr., started hearing from concerned customers when LaGondola Spaghetti House at Eighth and State closed in mid-December.
"We usually close down for the last couple of weeks of December for Christmas and New Year's," Weaver said. "But once we took the signs down over there, people started to panic a little bit."
LaGondola Spaghetti House is in the process of moving to the former Chompz location at South 12th and Jefferson. Though it is open for phone-in orders, work on the dining space is still ongoing.
"We're a little overwhelmed at the moment, trying to get everything up and running," Weaver said on Wednesday. "We probably shouldn't have opened yet. Probably another week or two and we hope to be back to full speed."
Weaver, along with Dick LaHood, opened the first LaGondola in Creve Coeur in 1982. Weaver's parents "Big Bob" and Barb Weaver, opened the first Quincy location on North 12th Street a few years later.
"We've been here since 1986, so we don't really have to go out and publicize too much," Weaver said.
In 1996, the Spaghetti House moved to the south end of town, setting up shop on the southwest corner of Eighth and State. Weaver said a few things came together that made the choice to move again the right fit.
"With our lease ending at the other location, and this coming open, it was just a good opportunity for us," he said.
Weaver said the new building will open up some new possibilities to better serve customers, such as modern digital menu boards in the dining room. Another one of these changes is what's allowed the business to reopen earlier than expected.
"One of the nice things here is we have a pick-up window now," he said. "It's not really a drive-thru, but customers can call in orders and then drive around to pick it up instead of coming in. That makes it more convenient for customers, and for us at the moment so we can be open even while we're still putting finishing touches on things."
The Spaghetti House is looking to increase their staff, hiring new employees to work in the dine-in space as well as the kitchen. Weaver said he hopes customers will bear with the restaurant as things remain hectic with the move, but he feels the changes will be worth the wait.
With around a dozen locations spread throughout central Illinois, LaGondola has become a staple for residents around the area. Weaver said he understands where the concerns came from when the previous location closed, but he said his loyal customers don't have anything to worry about.
"We've been in town forever," he said. "We're not going anywhere."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.