QUINCY — Legacy Martial Arts owner Robert Bentley said the credit for the turnout at Quincy's taekwondo tournament belongs to his students.
"The number of people that are here, I think, is because of our students in the Quincy and Hannibal area," Bentley said. "They do such a great job competing outside of here that it attracts people to want to come here."
More than 500 competitors, along with parents, coaches, and friends, converged on the Oakley-Lindsay Center for the "Bridge to Success" Taekwondo Championship, filling the main event space with dozens of competition rings lining the floor.
Bentley said competitors attending came from as far as Toronto and Atlanta, Ga., for the tournament.
"We named the tournament 'Bridge to Success' for several reasons," Bentley said. "We sit on the edge of two regions. We have the Illinois region, that consists of Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa. And then the Missouri region, that has Missouri and Kansas. Because we sit on that border, we've attracted people from both regions. Since we're right in between, it's brought a lot of people here."
Lola Baker, a former student of Bentley's from his time teaching in Oklahoma City, is now an instructor herself at Karate Atlanta. She came to take part in the Quincy tournament, including testing for her fourth-degree black belt.
"I feel like martial arts in general is becoming more mainstream," Baker said. "I think parents are more easily able to see the benefits for their children.
"I can only speak for myself personally," she continued, "but I know it's changed my life for the better, and it's kept me grounded. It's really been the one constant in my life. Even at times when things were falling apart, I still had this to turn to."
Baker said she wished she had an exciting story about where her interest in martial arts came from, but it was just something she wanted to try.
"One day I just kind of decided I wanted to do it, so I told my mom," she said. "She started looking for schools and found (Bentley's) school nearby in Oklahoma City, and from the first class, I knew it was my jam."
Bentley said pop culture has definitely played a part in piquing interest in the sport.
"It's not really because of the kids that watch it," he said of the hit show "Cobra Kai." "The show's really aimed more at our generation than theirs. It's for the parents that grew up watching 'Karate Kid.' That movie brought a big wave of interest in karate that got our generation into martial arts. That generation has now grown up and now we have 'Cobra Kai,' so those parents said 'Oh, I want my kid to do that because I always wanted to do it.' So I know for a fact that the show has had an impact for us.
Younger students have their own gateways into martial arts interests.
"My 5-year-old is just getting into 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,'" Bentley said. "Those things never go away, and it gets the kids interested."
He noted that the tournament set-up on Saturday didn't look like what you see in shows and movies, but that there were enough familiar notes to connect the pieces.
Bentley said he would like to bring the tournament back again, but it all depends on performance.
"We have to earn it," he said. "Only the top five school-owners from each region host a tournament every other year. It goes back to how proud I am of our students for earning this. It really has nothing to do with me, it was them going to those tournaments. For that to happen from Quincy is just insane."
The students act as ambassadors for the region when they travel to tournaments across the country or even abroad, and Bentley said his students have been incredible in that role.
"They represent us well, through the life-skills they learn," he said. "We get so many compliments on how respectful they are, both on and off the mat.
"The cool thing about tournaments like this, I have life-long friends that I met at tournaments when I was competing when I was 10 years old," he continued. "They're still involved in martial arts, and some of them are here today. So it's more than just how well you do competitively, but also making those friends along the way. I think that's probably the biggest benefit our students get from it."
For any kids out there interested in martial arts, or parents looking to enroll students, Baker said there's no harm in giving it a shot.
"Worst-case scenario, if you try it and don't like it, then you can stop. No big deal," she said. "Whatever you're wanting to get out of it, you can get it from these classes."
