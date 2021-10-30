QUINCY — The United Way of Adams County has announced a new initiative to increase the impact of individual and business donations on the community.
Three sources have offered up to $100,000 in matching funds to double the return on donations made to the United Way. $50,000 has been committed from the Moorman Foundation, $25,000 from Quincy Recycle, and $25,000 comes from an anonymous donor.
New or increased donations from individuals or businesses in 2021 will be matched from these donations. These donations are part of the United Way’s “Starts With You” campaign.
“Each and every year this community steps up in a big way and these latest gifts show us that this year is no different,” Adam Duesterhaus said. Duesterhaus serves as development and communications directed for the United Way. “This news is a positive step in the right direction for our campaign. We are looking forward to a strong finish and encourage those individuals and businesses that have yet to give to us to do so how and where they can.”
Former Quincy mayor Chuck Scholz is serving as the campaign chair for this year’s fundraising effort. Scholz said this commitment is a milestone in the campaign and believes these incentives will encourage community members to make a gift or increase their donations this year.
“Both the Moorman Foundation’s and Quincy Recycle’s investment into this community is tremendous, and these latest gifts towards our mission is very encouraging,” Scholz said. “However, we need more commitment and more involvement from individuals and businesses in our area. Only then can we truly continue making this a ‘community-invested’ campaign – the same as it has been for over 80 years.”
The United Way of Adams County promotes opportunities for a better life for all with the goal of advancing the common good. Focusing on education, financial stability, and health, the United Way believes these are the building blocks of a quality life. United Way recruits people and organizations from all across the community who bring the passion, expertise and resources needed to get things done. For over 84 years, local agencies and thousands of volunteers and donors have joined that movement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.