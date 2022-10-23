QUINCY — The weather turned out to be near-perfect for the Quincy Axe Company's first "Boo-vie Night in the Plaza" on Saturday.
Co-owner Jarid Jones said the idea for the movie night was executed with partners in the downtown area.
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: October 23, 2022 @ 9:32 pm
QUINCY — The weather turned out to be near-perfect for the Quincy Axe Company's first "Boo-vie Night in the Plaza" on Saturday.
Co-owner Jarid Jones said the idea for the movie night was executed with partners in the downtown area.
"We planned this, though we definitely needed the help of the District to help market it and make it happen," Jones said. "Most importantly, I think, was my assistant Jordan, who did all the planning."
The dry and mild temperatures meant the plans could go forward under the stars, though Jones said they did have back-up plans in place if needed.
"We were hoping we wouldn't need a plan B," he said. "But we have plenty of screens inside if we really needed, but we've really lucked out."
Jones said the cooperation with neighbors and the whole downtown district are just some of the factors driving events like "Boo-vie Night" and the expansion of the new Experience Quincy project.
"We're hoping to keep building our relationship with Mid First (Bank)," he said. "They're just great neighbors over here.
"We're just really fortunate to have neighbors, and even our tenants," he continued. "With the expansion, we just want to find ways to use everything that's already special about Quincy."
"Boo-vie Night in the Plaza" this weekend comes ahead of the annual Trick or Treat in the District coming up on Saturday. The free event will give people a chance to show off costumes while visiting local downtown businesses.
