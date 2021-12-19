QUINCY — A process that started more than 35 years ago will reach a new milestone in February when the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Entry-Level Driver Training requirements come into effect.
“Right now, your dad or someone can take you out and teach you to drive a truck,” Phil Steinkamp said. Steinkamp is an assistant professor of truck driver training for John Wood Community College. “Then you just go down to the secretary of state and take that test. With the new requirements, we estimate it will take about four to six weeks of training to meet the federal criteria.”
As far back as 1986, when the Commercial Driver’s License program was created, the National Transportation Safety Board recommended that drivers have formal training before getting behind the wheel of some of the largest vehicles on the road. In 1991, The U.S. Department of Transportation was directed to begin making rules to set standards for new drivers. And finally, in 2012, the Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century (MAP-21) legislation laid the ground work for the final rules.
The new requirements, effective Feb. 7, will require certified training for anyone wanting to get a Class A or Class B CDL for the first time, upgrading from Class B to Class A, or someone who wants to add a school bus, passenger, or hazardous materials endorsement to an existing license. Anyone that already holds these licenses or endorsements will be grandfathered in.
Tim Winfield, safety director for McNay Truck Line in Quincy, said he believes the new law will be an advantage rather than a hindrance to hiring.
“Right now, when we hire men and women that are new drivers, maybe they’ve just gotten their CDL, a lot of times we keep them running routes in town until they’re more experienced,” Winfield said. “With the new training, we expect drivers will be able to come in on day one ready to get on the road. We think they’re going to be more prepared, safer drivers.”
Winfield said McNay has been preparing for the change-over for some time. The company is setting up tuition reimbursements and other opportunities for someone looking to start a career as a truck driver.
“There are a lot of people out there that, with this new law, they might not be able to afford the classes otherwise,” he said. “So we want to find a way to help with that. We will also offer positions doing some of the labor work here — washing trucks, whatever needs to be done — so they can also be earning a paycheck while they’re going to school.”
Steinkamp said John Wood has prepared a new course that’s separate from the Logistics and Truck Driving course already offered at the school.
“That’s a 16-credit hour class, and it’s for people that might also want to become warehouse managers or logistics supervisors,” he said. “The truck driving part of that course is more of an elective part they can also do. The new course is targeted specifically for people that just want to be a truck driver, get out there, start making a living.”
Even though the law doesn’t take effect until February, Steinkamp said JWCC will begin the new curriculum with their January class. He said this will give them a sense about whether the six-week course they have planned will work as they expect it to.
With stories of shortages in transportation happing across the nation and around the world, Steinkamp acknowledges that this new regulation may add a bit to the disruption, but he said there are wider issues affecting the industry.
“Companies are having trouble getting equipment,” he said. “Buying trucks, buying trailers, the delivery dates on those keep getting pushed out, too. It’s the other side of the coin, because now the economy is starting to pick up again, so everyone is trying to stock things all at the same time.
“Of course, anything that effects the driver pipeline will likely have a short-term negative effect,” he added. “But I think it’s like anything else, where there might be a little hiccup at first, but it will work itself out.”
John Wood has already taken steps to expand their training programs. At the December meeting of the school’s trustee board, the approval was given to purchase a new driving simulator for truck driver training. The simulator will include modules so that it can be used to teach those who are trying to get jobs driving school buses or fire trucks, as well.
Winfield said that he feels McNay is in a good position for the change.
“It will change the way we handle some hiring, but we’re ready for that,” he said. “And I think it’s just going to lead to better-prepared drivers out on the roads.”
