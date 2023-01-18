QUINCY — The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame gained two more inductees Wednesday.
C. David Nuessen, co-founder of Quincy Metal Fabricators and former Quincy mayor, joined the late Carl Richards of Richards Electric Motor Company as the 2023 Hall of Fame class. The chamber honored the inductees during its 2023 annual meeting at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.
"The Chamber's in business to help business," Chamber President Bruce Guthrie said. "Businesses invest in us, and we invest back into the community, so it's so important to us to bring together all of our business leaders into one spot and be able to celebrate the year we had. At the same time, we're able to honor these leaders of our business community. So this meeting is a very important event for the Chamber."
Guthrie said the quality of leaders in business, and what they've accomplished throughout the area, continues to impress.
"Not only for their business, which, yes, is great, but also to make the community a better place to live," he said. "(Nuessen) is really an example of both, serving the community, first through the Adams County Board, then becoming the city's youngest mayor, and doing all he did for this community in that position.
"And then creating, with his family, a major industrial business that was needed in the Midwest, and making that successful. So he's a great example of what's good in this community."
"It's a great honor," Nuessen said. "My brother and I, along with our father, got together and started the business in 1982. My father and I put up the money, and my brother did all the real work to make it what it is today."
Nuessen noted that his brother, Daniel Nuessen, sold his portion of the business in late 2022 to Brian Musholt.
"Brian's father Frank, who is also a member of the Business Hall of Fame, rented us space in the Hollister-Whitney plant at Second and Hampshire when we started Quincy Metal Fabricators," he said.
Nuessen, who served on the County Board for six years before becoming Quincy's youngest elected mayor, said he's always been interested in government, and believes the role of elected officials, in regard to businesses, is to make an environment that is inviting to companies to build, grow, and thrive, to create more jobs in the communities.
Speaking of his time as mayor, Nuessen said that was his focus in the community growth across the city.
"We established the enterprise zones, we established the tax increment finance (TIF) districts, we developed GREDF," he said. "And we set up the Edward Schneidman Industrial Park, where Quincy Metal Fabricators is now located."
Bill Dietrich, president of Richards Electric Motor Company, said company founder Carl Richards would have been the last person who wanted the Hall of Fame accolades.
"I think it's well past due," Dietrich said. "Carl was a very quiet guy, and he made a very quiet company. He would never have wanted this award, because he would have said it was the employees that did it. He was very humble, and he would have accepted for them."
Dietrich said that "quiet company" has grown to have a presence in all 50 states and more than 70 countries around the world. Since moving to the new location on Quintron Way, Dietrich said the company has doubled in size.
"People don't see a lot about us and the work we do," he said. "We have a sales office in St. Louis, we have an office in Union, Mo., Springfield, Mo. We're really spread out."
Nuessen and Dietrich agreed that one of the things that makes companies in the area successful is the help offered by one another, as well as through groups like the Chamber of Commerce.
"One way or another, we support every business and person in Quincy, whether they know it or not," Dietrich said of REMCO. From drinking water to agriculture, we have a part to play in all of these things. We're here to support manufacturers, support the city, and support the community."
"The Chamber is important to set the tone for the business environment in the community," Nuessen said. "Hopefully they'll continue to lobby elected officials and decision makers to continue making Quincy a better place for businesses, whether it's commercial, industrial, or otherwise, so we can keep growing our job base and bring in more people. That's how the whole area will prosper."
Guthrie said the Chamber will be expanding the offerings available to business members, including new programs later this year.
"We have a lot more benefits and training opportunities coming up for our member businesses," Guthrie said. "We're also introducing the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Academy that's going to start up later this year. That's going to focus on helping train young leaders in our community, help them better understand what this community's about, and the importance of volunteering, serving on boards, and helping make the whole community successful."
Created in 2006, the Business Hall of Fame was created to honor the rich history and accomplishments of the Quincy business community. Nuessen and Richards brings the total number of inductees to 57 since the Hall of Fame was created.
