QUINCY — The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame gained two more inductees Wednesday.

C. David Nuessen, co-founder of Quincy Metal Fabricators and former Quincy mayor, joined the late Carl Richards of Richards Electric Motor Company as the 2023 Hall of Fame class. The chamber honored the inductees during its 2023 annual meeting at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.

